Milestone College

Milestone College is a non-profitable organization run by MNRS TRUST. The institution, growing from a Kindergarten to a Junior School and then to a secondary school, has now emerged as a leading college of Bangladesh.

Traits of the Milestone College:

All the responsibilities are taken to flourish the merit of the students and to apply it to get the best out of them .
More emphasis is given on English so that the students can write and speak in English correctly .
Necessary steps are taken to find out the latent qualities, creativity and humanitarian qualities of the students .
Importance is given to develop the physical and mental condition of each student .
Students are brought up in the hostel with affection and motherly love and care .
The knowledge of morality, modesty, beauty, discipline, religion and social customs are taught to the students fully .
Attempts are taken to make them ideal man/woman in the light of religious and intellectual perspectives .
Necessary steps are taken to remove students’ shyness, rigidity and introvert attitudes .
All responsibilities are taken to make each student an ideal citizen besides his/her studies .
Students are given financial aid based on their performance.

Website http://www.milestonecollege.com/
Address30, 43, 44 Gareeb-e-Newaz Avenue & House # 27, Road # 10/B, Sector # 11, Uttara Model Town, Dhaka-1230
Phone8917733, 7913437, 8991776, Mobile: 01911162282, 01676997222, 01712266433, 01819160804
Fax8922654
Category Education >> Private College
