Eco Pathshala & College, our students push intellectual boundaries, enjoy the freedom to experiment, engage in rigorous debate, strive for personal bests, embrace abundant leadership opportunities, learn to overcome obstacles and pray, laugh and grow.



Choosing a school can be one of the most challenging and difficult decisions a parent needs to make, as it really is an investment in your children’s future. A school should offer an abundance of opportunities for students to explore, experience, learn, find their strengths and to become the very best person they can.

Eco Pathshala & College staff are highly professional: their commitment underpins the warmth and strength of this school community.

