Chittagong National Engineering College

Chittagong National Engineering College is one of the leading private Engineering College in Chittagong where only Engineering courses are offered in degree level. It offers quality educational programmes in two major disciplines of Engineering as well as on basic science. CNEC takes utmost care of its students, considering socio economic condition, promoting and encouraging the students of low & middle income & also quality education at an affordable cost.

This College is affiliated with University of Chittagong and the courses are conducted by Dean, Engineering Faculty, Chittanong University.

Present college Campus is situated at BADC Road, opposite to wireless gate, west khulsi, Chittagong.

In addition, construction of nine storied building is going at Eakub Ali Future Parks, Western Part of Nasirabad Govt. Polytechnic College. This New Building Specially designed for Engineering Courses where Sufficint class rooms, spacious Lab rooms are available and it is free from noise & hazard of City.

Chittagong National Engineering College
Website http://www.cnecedu.com/
AddressKhulshi (Ware-less Gate), Chittagong
Phone+880-312566177
