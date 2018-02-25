Viqarunnisa Noon School & College is an girls educational institute in Baily Road, Dhaka, Bangladesh. It has 4 campuses and around 25,000 students. Viqarunnisa Noon School & College is one of the renowned educational institutes in Bangladesh. It has a glorious past. It was established in 1952 by Begum Viqarunnisa Noon, wife of Mr. Firoz Khan Noon who was the governor of East Pakistan. From beginning to until now, this academic institute is keeping its image equally remarkable in the sky of educational institutions.



