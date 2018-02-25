Trinity School & College, Dhaka is an independent institution for Pre-Primary, Primary, Junior, Secondary and Higher Secondary Section in Bangladesh. The School and College has a well established popular campus for students of different social backgrounds. Its ultimate goal is to provide facilities for imparting better education for all, who desire of having high quality education at an affordable cost. The School and College has a strict policy not to discriminate among race, color, national origin or disability with respect to admission and employment.



Share this:

Tweet

