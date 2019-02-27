International School Dhaka English medium school in Dhaka has a IB World School, offering English medium education based on IB Programme (PYP) (MYP) (DP). The International School Dhaka (ISD) was set up by STS Educational Group Ltd, a company inside the STS Group as a proprietary institution, to provide an international education for the many students in Bangladesh who seek education of the highest standards and aspire to a university education overseas and in Bangladesh.

