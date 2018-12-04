International Bangladesh Hope School is one of the leading international schools offering education from Toddler level (age 2) to A Level standard in Bangladesh. The school’s curriculum is based on the British Education System and it is registered with Edexcel dated on 12th August 2004 and British Council to offer International GCSE and A` Level examinations. The school is also registered under The Ministry of Education of the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Though the medium of instruction is in English, students also study the Bangladeshi studies, Bengali Language, Literature, culture and history.

