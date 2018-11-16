Dhaka Residential Model College was established in the year 1960.With its rich tradition and glory, the institution stands opposite Gonobhaban, the official residence of the Honorable Prime Minister in the heart of Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh. It accommodates about 4500 students in two shifts. In an era of digital technology, due emphasis has been laid on imparting knowledge on information technology along with high standard general education in order to make our students worthy citizens of the present high-tech world.

