Chittagong Grammar School (CGS) was founded in 1992, and has since achieved an excellent standing within the community. The programme of study prepares students for ‘O’, ‘AS’ and ‘A’ Levels, offered by Cambridge University.



Chittagong Grammar School Mission:

CGS is dedicated to the total growth and development of each student. The school aims to provide a broad, challenging and sound education to enable children to achieve the highest standards of which they are capable. Textbooks and schemes of work are chosen to accommodate and stimulate children of all abilities.

The curriculum is carefully structured and is constantly being reviewed and updated.

