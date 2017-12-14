The mission of Bangladesh Public School & College is to create an academic and social environment based on modern educational principles. We challenge students to achieve their potential, explore their creativity, become life-long learners and contribute to the country.

Modern & international standard education shaped with our own cultural & moral learning

Experienced & competent teaching panel from both English & Bangla medium background

Both English & Bangla language is given equal importance as par class standard

Special attention is given to nice and neat hand writing of the students

Strict code of conduct to make the students disciplined and practice moral attitudes and behavior

Class activities are participatory and research based

No home tuition is recommended

