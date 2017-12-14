You are here: Home >> Education >> None Government Schools >>  Bangladesh Public School & College

The mission of Bangladesh Public School & College is to create an academic and social environment based on modern educational principles. We challenge students to achieve their potential, explore their creativity, become life-long learners and contribute to the country.

Modern & international standard education shaped with our own cultural & moral learning
Experienced & competent teaching panel from both English & Bangla medium background
Both English & Bangla language is given equal importance as par class standard
Special attention is given to nice and neat hand writing of the students
Strict code of conduct to make the students disciplined and practice moral attitudes and behavior
Class activities are participatory and research based
No home tuition is recommended

Bangladesh Public School & College
Website http://www.bpscctg.com
Address23/1, M M Ali Road, Dampara, Chittagong, Bangladesh, (Opposite to Shilpokola Academy, Chittagong)
