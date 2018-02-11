Bangladesh International School & College is an English Medium institution managed by Bangladesh Army Headquarters, Dhaka Cantonment. BISC started its journey on 14th March 1995. The college today is one of the most prestigious institutions in the country with around 2500 students from Nursery to A level & HSC.



Bangladesh International School & College

Objectives of Bangladesh International School & College

To provide quality education of an International Standard. It aims for excellence through quality management, training and teaching, bringing benefit to our every student.

The Objectives are:

To impart quality education and enable the students to persue excellence in the field of their own choice

To ensure the proper physical, mental and moral growth of the students and to create in them a zest for learning in tune with modern scientific needs

To expose all students to the world of technology

To maintain a safe, kind and positive learning community that continually fosters the core values of respect and responsibility for students

To develop a leadership qualities amongst its every students

To make its all students an all rounder matching needs of modern world

