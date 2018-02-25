BAF Shaheen College Dhaka was initially established on 01 Mar 1960 as Shaheen School (English Medium). Subsequently Bangla Medium was introduced from 1967 in parallel with English Medium. Shaheen High School was renamed as BAF Shaheen College Dhaka for opening Intermediate Level from academic session 1977-78. Degree pass courses were opened from academic session 1990-91. Since then BAF Shaheen College Dhaka has been functioning in the category of a Degree College. The college is being run smoothly from classes KG to Degree as per regulations of DG, Secondary & Higher Education, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Dhaka and National University. BAF Shaheen College Dhaka is having co-education system. The college is renowned & well reputed for its standard of education and discipline. Existing number of students and teaching staff are about 4500 and 125 respectively. English Medium Curriculum has been introduced in one section each of the classes from KG to V from the academic session 2006 as per NCTB alongwith the existing Bangla Medium.



Share this:

Tweet

