You are here: Home >> Education >> Medical College >> Sher-e-Bangla Medical College
Sher-e-Bangla Medical College
Updated by Bangladeshdir
Sher-e-Bangla Medical College is a government medical College in Bangladesh, established in 1968. It is located in Barisal. It is affiliated with University of Dhaka as a constituent college.
Sher-e-Bangla Medical College
SBMC awards MBBS degree and offers professional training and medical research facility at its hospital with 1000 beds. As per the declaration of overseas registration of the General Medical Council, the awarded MBBS degree during or after October 1984 is eligible to apply for limited registration in United Kingdom. The college has an area of about 33 ha. Student dormitories, nursing institute, nurses’ training institute, dormitory for staff nurses, and residences of teachers are situated on the campus.
-
Mymensingh Medical College -
Mymensingh Medical College is a postgraduate government medical college conducting MBBS, BDS and postgraduate courses in 27 disciplines under Dhaka University and Bangabandhu
-
Delta Medical College -
Professor Dr. Syed Mukarram Ali, Internationally renowned histopathologyst along with honorable members of the Trustee Board established Delta Medical College in 2006 with the
-
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University -
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University – To develop human resource for the national healthcare services and overseas employment. To impart postgraduate medical educ
-
Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College -
Sylhet, famous for the shrine of the celebrated saint Hazrat Shahjalal (R.), has been in the forefront India. Modern medicine was introduced to the community by the establishm
-
Rajshahi Medical College Bangladesh -
Rajshahi Medical College Bangladesh – A handful enthusiastic people started a Medical School in Rajshahi city in 1954. A four year course was started leading to diploma
-
Sir Salimullah Medical College Dhaka -
Sir Salimullah Medical college, situated at Mitford, Dhaka-100, Bangladesh, is a government medical college, which is also affiliated with the University of Dhaka. It started
-
Dhaka Medical College and Hospital -
Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) is situated at Bakshibazar in dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh. At the beginning of Second World War, British Government was pen
Leave a Reply