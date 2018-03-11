Sher-e-Bangla Medical College is a government medical College in Bangladesh, established in 1968. It is located in Barisal. It is affiliated with University of Dhaka as a constituent college.



SBMC awards MBBS degree and offers professional training and medical research facility at its hospital with 1000 beds. As per the declaration of overseas registration of the General Medical Council, the awarded MBBS degree during or after October 1984 is eligible to apply for limited registration in United Kingdom. The college has an area of about 33 ha. Student dormitories, nursing institute, nurses’ training institute, dormitory for staff nurses, and residences of teachers are situated on the campus.

