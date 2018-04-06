You are here: Home >> Education >> Medical College >> Shaheed M. Monsur Ali Medical College
Shaheed M. Monsur Ali Medical College
In the 20th February of 2014, Minister of Health & Family Welfare has given administrative approval for the admission of 51 students in the academic session 2014-2015. In the 6th August of the same year it is issued a communique & named this institution as Shaheed M. Monsur Ali Medical College by the order of the majestic/ honourable President. Academic & administrative activities are began by remodeling of the trauma center inside the 250 bedded Sirajganj General Hospital. The acquisitions of 30 acre land in Siyakol village near the town of Sirajganj is in the process for the medical college. In the academic year of (2014-2015) within 51 seat, 34 female & 17 male students were admitted.
