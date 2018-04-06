You are here: Home >> Education >> Medical College >> Rangamati Medical College
Rangamati Medical College
Rangamati Medical College is the 29 th Government medical college in Bangladesh. Started in the year 2014 and first batch of students were admitted in same year. Former inauguration took place on 10 th January 2015 by Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The college was setup with a view to offer advanced medical services to population of Chittagong Hill Tracts. The institution is affiliated with University of Chittagong and recognized by Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC).
Rangamati Medical College
The college is situated in the district of Rangamati. Rangamati is the largest district of Bangladesh placed in southeast part of the country bordering India. This area is famous for its geodiversity like hill, river and Kaptai lake- the largest manmade lake in Bangladesh. It is a common tourist attraction place of the country. The district has diverse ethnic background and culture.
