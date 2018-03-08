Mymensingh Medical College is a postgraduate government medical college conducting MBBS, BDS and postgraduate courses in 27 disciplines under Dhaka University and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). Every year 197 students are admitted in MBBS and 52 in BDS courses of which 10% are foreign students and total of 138 students are admitted in different postgraduate courses.



Mymensingh Medical College was named in 1962, which started conducting MBBS course with 32 students as the 1st batch (M 01).

