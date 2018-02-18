Tamirul Millat Mohila Kamil Madrasah run by Tamirul Millat Trust is one of the established and leading glorious nongovernments Alia Madrasah in Bangladesh. It is operated as an apex institution and offers strict academic disciplines.

It has become a great icon in the country for its own quality teaching and brilliant performance.

It is a modern, residential and ideal institution which door has opened first in a historical moment in 1963.And only recently the Madrasah has been affiliated with Islamic University, Kustia after Fazil and Kamil have been brought under the university ensuring equivalent standard with bachelor and Master Degrees.

