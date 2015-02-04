Under the General Education system there are 11 Govt. Teachers Training Colleges and several Non-Govt. T.T. Colleges for training the teachers of secondary level. Moreover, there are also a Teachers’ Training and a Research Institute under the Dhaka University, These institutions offer B-Ed, M-Ed and Dip-in-Ed training to the teachers of secondary level. Besides Open University has introduced Teachers’ Training under distance education program for secondary school teachers. However, these types of training are not available in Madrasah Education at any level. The Madrasah teachers have no scope for any sort of pedagogical training. As a result, adequate and effective teaching in this sector suffers badly. National Academy for Education Management (NAEM) and other institutions make scattered offers of training program (Bangladesh Madrasah Teachers Training Institute) for few heads of Madrasah. However, the number is very insignificant in comparison to the actual requirements.

The Future Aims of Bangladesh Madrasah Teachers Training Institute:

To provide B. M. Ed and M. M. Ed courses to the Madrasha teachers and Heads of Madrashas using modern educational technology.

To prepare curriculum and instructional materials for the training of the Madrasha teachers.

To train a group of trainers for training the Madrasha teachers in teaching Modern Arabic and Communicative English language

To help MAdrasha teachers in teaching Communicative Arabic and Communicative English with the assistants of modern technology.

To set up two computer labs to train up a group of trainers in the field of IT to promote the teaching of IT in the Madrashas

To introduce multimedia options for ensuring training for all teachers working in Madrashas

To disseminate the training program among Madrasha teachers by organizing training activities at divisional level.