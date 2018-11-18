AL- Jamiatul Falahia Kamil Madrasah was founded in 1970. It is one of the famous educational institute in Feni district. Modern education system, strict rules and regulation, minimum costing, highly educated and trained teachers supervised the madrasah. The madrasah is situated in Feni Sadar with own land and it’s natural beauty is suitable for students. In present time there are upto Kamil class in this institute. In the scholarship and Madrasah board examination the madrasah has good reputation, and Last 10 years in Bangladesh.
AL- Jamiatul Falahia Kamil Madrasah
