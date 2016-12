Patuakhali Technical School and College was stublished in 1972 in the district Patuakhali, which is situated at the southern part of Bangladesh. Patuakhali is known as “Sagor Kanna” which is a green, calm, quiet town and about 475 k.m. from the capital, Dhaka and 38 k.m. from Barisal Division. The institute is located at South Sabujbag near the river Lohalia. This institute plays a vital role to develop human resourses and make them skilled and active. The Institute started functioning as a Vocational Training Institute but now it is conducting SSC and HSC Vocational courses under Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB). We are offering four trades “Farm Machinery”, “Fish Culture & Breeding”, “General Electrical Works”, “Welding and Fabrication”.

