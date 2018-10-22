National Youth Technical Training Center is a 15-year old Educational Institute, Affiliated From Bangladesh Technial Education Board. We offer basic computer training, in the form of our Basic Computer Program and Certifications such as Fundamental, DOS, WindowsXP, WordXP, Excel XP, Access XP, Powerpoint XP, Networking, Photoshop, Illustrator, Q-Xpress, Hardware & Trouble Shooting, Type Bangla, English, Internet, e-mail. Whether you are looking for a career change, a new job, a promotion or to update your skills in the workplace, we have the program you need. No matter which career path you choose, students have their own computer to work on in class and practice time is FREE.



