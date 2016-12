Jhalokathi Technical School & College was established in 2003 under the executive control of the Ministry of Education, Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. It is acting through the Directorate of Technical Education. The academic programs function under the regulation of the Bangladesh Technical Education Board. The institute offers 2 years SSC(VOC), 2 years HSC(VOC) courses in the following Trades/Technologies:

1. Automobile

2. Computer & Information Technology

3. Dress Making

4. General Electrical Works