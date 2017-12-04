Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management arranges for courses and training programmes of international standard by introducing training modules which form the foundation of tourism and hospitality industry education, and as such should provide an invaluable resource to both students and people wishing to enter this exciting industry.
The mission of the Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management is to provide a complete educational experience to students, where students will develop intellectually and professionally. The classroom instructions will prepare them to meet the challenge and the practical attachments will ensure their professional growth and development. Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management is targeting individuals to achieve their full potential and to accomplish academic excellence through a very standard but flexible curriculum that will meet the demand in international arena.
