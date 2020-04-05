Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) was established in 1976 through a bill approved in the Parliament which called for the establishment of an institute for epidemiological and communicable disease research as well as functioning of disease control programs mainly in the form of parasitic and entomological containment of vector borne diseases through application of epidemiological principles. At that time, Malaria Eradication Programme (MEP) was in its death throes and a much weaker Malaria control Programme (MCP) was established along the lines of the lessons learnt from the vicissitudes of an ambitious global programme that swept the world throughout much of the sixties and seventies.

