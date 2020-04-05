You are here: Home >> Education >> Institutes >> Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research
Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research
Updated by Bangladeshdir
Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) was established in 1976 through a bill approved in the Parliament which called for the establishment of an institute for epidemiological and communicable disease research as well as functioning of disease control programs mainly in the form of parasitic and entomological containment of vector borne diseases through application of epidemiological principles. At that time, Malaria Eradication Programme (MEP) was in its death throes and a much weaker Malaria control Programme (MCP) was established along the lines of the lessons learnt from the vicissitudes of an ambitious global programme that swept the world throughout much of the sixties and seventies.
-
SQUARE College of Nursing -
SQUARE College of Nursing is a registered College permitted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare .Govt. of the people’s Republic of Bangladesh and affiliated by Dhak
-
National Youth Technical Training Center -
National Youth Technical Training Center is a 15-year old Educational Institute, Affiliated From Bangladesh Technial Education Board. We offer basic computer training, in the
-
Bangladesh Institute of ICT in Development -
Bangladesh Institute of ICT in Development (BIID) is a distinct inclusive business initiative to support development and promotion of Information and Communication Technology
-
Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan -
The Government of Bangladesh made a plan in 1974 to establish the Bangladesh Institute of Sports, as a project, under the National Sports Council. As a result, the Bangladesh
-
Dhaka Polytechnic Institute -
Dhaka Polytechnic Institute is the biggest institute among the polytechnic institutes in Bangladesh. It’s playing important role in the TVET sector to enhance the economic d
-
Bangladesh Polytechnic Institute -
Bangladesh Polytechnic Institute has started its journey since 2002.Technical education is indispensable for our country. The government has taken special efforts that people
-
Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management -
Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management arranges for courses and training programmes of international standard by introducing training modules which form the foundation of t
-
Model Institute of Science and Technology -
Model Institute of Science and Technology (MIST), Gazipur. You have joined an academic institution that not only meets the standards of today’s advancing work place but
-
Bangladesh Marine Academy -
The govt-owned BMA bears 5-decades’ long reputation of producing professionally skilled, environmentally aware, prudent and polite Marine Cadets. It grooms the young Cadets
-
Military Institute of Science and Technology -
Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) is the pioneer Technical Institute of Bangladesh Armed Forces under Bangladesh University of Professionals. It is purely a
-
Defence Services Command and Staff College -
Defence Services Command and Staff College is a prime military institution of Bangladesh Armed Forces. Established in 30th December, 1977, DSCSC provides professional military
-
Housing and Building Research Institute -
Housing and Building Research Institute is an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Housing and Public Works with a constitutional framework of 18 members of a Governi
-
Patuakhali Technical School and College -
Patuakhali Technical School and College was stublished in 1972 in the district Patuakhali, which is situated at the southern part of Bangladesh. Patuakhali is known as “Sago
-
Jhalokathi Technical School & College -
Jhalokathi Technical School & College was established in 2003 under the executive control of the Ministry of Education, Government of the People’s Republic of Banglades
Leave a Reply