Housing and Building Research Institute

Housing and Building Research Institute is an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Housing and Public Works with a constitutional framework of 18 members of a Governing Council headed by the Hon’ble Minister in charge of the Ministry. It runs by the allocation of Government grants from the revenue fund. Since beginning, all the Divisions of the Institute rendered useful contributions in research programme in the field of housing problem. Besides that, extension services in the form of consultancy, laboratory testing and planning pertaining to building activities in both public and private sectors were done successfully. The Institute is the only National Research institute, which is entrusted to conduct research in housing problems, innovation in construction materials, technology and planning. A well-equipped team has also organized to perform the sub-soil investigation and testing of building materials for quality control in construction. Institutional Set up The Institute has a total of 153 personnel including 33 qualified research personnel.

Website http://www.hbri.gov.bd
Address120/3, Darus-Salam, Mirpur, Dhaka-1216, Bangladesh
Phone+880-2-9035222
Fax+880-2-9035057
