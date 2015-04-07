You are here: Home >> Education >> Institutes >>  Chattagram Institute of Fashion & Technology (CIFT)

Chattagram Institute of Fashion & Technology (CIFT)

   Updated by


Chattagram Institute of Fashion & Technology (CIFT) committed to provide professional services associated with education and training in the fields of design, business and technology by adhering to international standards, which are reviewed continuously for improvement to accomplish consistent student satisfaction.

Chattagram Institute of Fashion & Technology (CIFT) affwk40-bdgm16_android-saga_300x250BD-[C:G.Phon.Mobi]
Website http://www.cift.info
Address553 (opposite of Bell View Hospital), OR Nizam road (GEC), Chittagong, Bangladesh.
Phone01713304038
Category Education >> Institutes
Related Tags

, , ,

Last Updated:

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Institutes Related Listings

  • Defence Services Command and Staff College - Defence Services Command and Staff College is a prime military institution of Bangladesh Armed Forces. Established in 30th December, 1977, DSCSC provides professional military
  • Housing and Building Research Institute - Housing and Building Research Institute is an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Housing and Public Works with a constitutional framework of 18 members of a Governi
  • Patuakhali Technical School and College - Patuakhali Technical School and College was stublished in 1972 in the district Patuakhali, which is situated at the southern part of Bangladesh. Patuakhali is known as “Sago
  • Jhalokathi Technical School & College - Jhalokathi Technical School & College was established in 2003 under the executive control of the Ministry of Education, Government of the People’s Republic of Banglades
  • Bhola Polytechnic Institute - Bhola Polytechnic Institute established at 2005 under Bhola District, Borhanuddin Upzilla, Pakkhia Union beside River Meghna. The area of Bhola Polytechnic about 3 acors.