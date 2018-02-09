Bangladesh Polytechnic Institute has started its journey since 2002.Technical education is indispensable for our country. The government has taken special efforts that people will study diploma-in-engineering or technical based study and serve as skilled human. Bangladesh Polytechnic Institute is also an associating institution with the government effort. We are working hard to reach our destination with success till now.



Vision of Bangladesh Polytechnic Institute

As a modern technical center, it provides teaching, training and research work to develop skilled manpower for working in the industries at home and abroad.

