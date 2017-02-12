Bangladesh Marine Academy

The govt-owned BMA bears 5-decades’ long reputation of producing professionally skilled, environmentally aware, prudent and polite Marine Cadets. It grooms the young Cadets (after schooling of 12 years with HSC [A-Level]) through a regimental and residential education and training programme with English as the working language, in accordance with the competence standards (Nautical Science and Marine Engineering) as required by the IMO STCW Convention. Our cadets are smart, alert and lively at all times; ready to receive any responsibility anytime on board. Particularly they are good in Mathematics & English and polite in behaviour with strong leadership capabilities.

Chittagong-4206, Bangladesh.