NHP Education Consultants is one of the fastest growing English Language training centre and education consultancy firm situated at the heart of the capital of Bangladesh.



NHP Education Consultants’ mission is to create a learning environment which will support the students’ personal development and enable them to acquire the necessary English Language knowledge and provide effective guidance for studying abroad that enable students to build active and successful professional career.

NHP Education Consultants is a one stop solution for all your English needs. We, ensure individual and personalized attention and a firm foundation. We, build your knowledge in the English language step by step, guiding you in the best possible environment. We teach you with innovative methods, common language functions so, that it stimulates you and create interest. We focus on the ability to use language effectively in communication. Our core understanding in this area, has led to the successful development and administration of various courses in English language and communication.

