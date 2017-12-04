Since 2009, Gateway Overseas Studies Ltd has been delivering the highest quality professional services to thousands of students to progress into the world’s leading universities. We provide our students the best possible information from the all available options, which help them to make the most prudent decisions.

Whatever students aspire to, whichever college, school or university they choose, Gateway Overseas Studies Ltd promises excellent, cost effective services, premium facilities and the personal service our students demand.

