You are here: Home >> Education >> Immigration and Counseling >>  Gateway Overseas Studies Ltd

Gateway Overseas Studies Ltd

   Updated by


Since 2009, Gateway Overseas Studies Ltd has been delivering the highest quality professional services to thousands of students to progress into the world’s leading universities. We provide our students the best possible information from the all available options, which help them to make the most prudent decisions.

Whatever students aspire to, whichever college, school or university they choose, Gateway Overseas Studies Ltd promises excellent, cost effective services, premium facilities and the personal service our students demand.

Gateway Overseas Studies Ltd
Website http://gatewaystudies.com.bd
AddressHouse # 55/A, Road # 4/A, Dhanmondi, Dhaka
Phone017 666 666 74, 017 666 666 75
Category Education >> Immigration and Counseling
Related Tags

,

Last Updated:
Total Views: 138 Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Immigration and Counseling Related Listings