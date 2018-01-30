You are here: Home >> Education >> Government Schools >>  Thakurgaon Technical School and College

Thakurgaon Technical School and College

Thakurgaon Technical School and College – To produce skilled manpower by providing Vocational Education in SSC and HSC level for significant contribution on the socioeconomic development and poverty elevation.
Thakurhaon Technical School & College, Bangladesh

MISSION:

To ensure the good quality training system.
To produce skilled manpower in different grade with combination of Vocational and General Education.
To raise awareness of the society regarding scope of Vocational Education.
To facilitate higher education for meritorious student.
To assist in eliminating unemployment of youth group of the society by providing Vocational Training.

Thakurgaon Technical School and College
Website http://www.thakurgaontsc.gov.bd
AddressThakurgaon, Bangladesh
Phone0561 61904
