Thakurgaon Technical School and College – To produce skilled manpower by providing Vocational Education in SSC and HSC level for significant contribution on the socioeconomic development and poverty elevation.



MISSION:

To ensure the good quality training system.

To produce skilled manpower in different grade with combination of Vocational and General Education.

To raise awareness of the society regarding scope of Vocational Education.

To facilitate higher education for meritorious student.

To assist in eliminating unemployment of youth group of the society by providing Vocational Training.

Share this:

Tweet

