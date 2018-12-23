Nasirabad Government High School, Established in 1967, is one of the leading government schools in Chittagong district. This school is located in East Nasirabad opposition in the Chittagong Sanmar Ocean City. The school is well known in the sporting arena of Bangladesh in school level. This school has become a champion in National Sports Championship in both football and Cricket.



Key features of Nasirabad Government High School

It is classed started from class five, though it is a higher secondary school. Every year they admit a student to class five, six and nine.

* Visiting their website (http://nghs.tsmts.com/) you can learn more like:

All teachers information

All student names with their role and student picture

You can send any feedback or any kind of queries of school

And can see various pictures of the Nasirabad Government High School including: Academic Building, Computer Laboratory, Class Room, Laboratory and more others school function.

Begum Monowar Sultana (MA, B. ED, B. A) is seated as Head teacher. Her Special Features is an ELTIP service course for secondary English Teacher

