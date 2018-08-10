Thakurgaon Govt. College is the highest educational institution in the district of Thakurgaon. Established in 1959 and nationalised in 1980, this huge abode of education provides facilities of learning for the students of Higher Secondary, Degree (Pass) and 14 Honours Courses. Its 33-acre campus faces the river Tangon on the south, the remotest Everest on the north, Thakurgaon Railway Station on the west and the famous Old Bus-stand on the east. Geographically blessed and politically uninterrupted, this college has become a wholesome academic area for about ten thousand students to help them aquire knowledge, skill and ability for becoming benevolent citizens of Bangladesh.



