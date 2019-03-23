Hajji Muhammad Mohsin College Chittagong

Studying in the Govt. Haji Mohammed Mohsin college means being part of a rich tradition of excellence in education with highly qualified faculty in terms of background and expertise.

Haji Mohd. Mohsin College, Chittagong is a renowned Govt. educational institution of Bangladesh. Under the auspices of the ‘Mohsin Fund’ formed by the ‘Wakf-state’ of Haji Mohd. Mohsin, it was established in 1874 as Chittagong Madrasa In 1915, Madrasha education under went a remarkable change and in 1918 a change named as New Scheme Madrasa came into force to strengthen Madrasa education. Chittagong Madrasa housed in Portuguese Building was gradually developed into Islamic Intermediate College in 1927 to ensure higher education for the students. Again 1967 Govt. higher Secondary college was founded at the fool of the hill on which Islamic Intermediate College was housed in the Portuguese Building. On 20 July 1979, new college named Haji Mohd. Mohsin College, Chittagong came into existence though the unification of Islamic Intermediate college and Govt. higher secondary college. Now Haji Mohd. Mohsin College is a pioneer college of Bangladesh.

