You are here: Home >> Education >> Gov. College >> Hajji Muhammad Mohsin College Chittagong
Hajji Muhammad Mohsin College Chittagong
Updated by Bangladeshdir
Studying in the Govt. Haji Mohammed Mohsin college means being part of a rich tradition of excellence in education with highly qualified faculty in terms of background and expertise.
Haji Mohd. Mohsin College, Chittagong is a renowned Govt. educational institution of Bangladesh. Under the auspices of the ‘Mohsin Fund’ formed by the ‘Wakf-state’ of Haji Mohd. Mohsin, it was established in 1874 as Chittagong Madrasa In 1915, Madrasha education under went a remarkable change and in 1918 a change named as New Scheme Madrasa came into force to strengthen Madrasa education. Chittagong Madrasa housed in Portuguese Building was gradually developed into Islamic Intermediate College in 1927 to ensure higher education for the students. Again 1967 Govt. higher Secondary college was founded at the fool of the hill on which Islamic Intermediate College was housed in the Portuguese Building. On 20 July 1979, new college named Haji Mohd. Mohsin College, Chittagong came into existence though the unification of Islamic Intermediate college and Govt. higher secondary college. Now Haji Mohd. Mohsin College is a pioneer college of Bangladesh.
-
Govt. City College Chittagong -
Govt. City College in Chittagong was established in 1954 on the premises of the law college. Today it is one of the leading educational institutions in Chittagong. It offers H
-
Kabi Nazrul Government College -
Kabi Nazrul Islam is the national poet of bangladesh. After independence of Bangladesh in 1971, a college renamed as Kabi Nazrul Government College in 1972. Kabi Nazrul Govern
-
Thakurgaon Government College -
Thakurgaon Government College is on of the traditional educational institute in northern side of Bangladesh. It is situated at heart city of district. In 1959 the college was
-
Gouripur Govt. College -
Gouripur Govt. College, a higher educational institution of the north-east of the district of Mymensingh was established on 1st august in 1964. Having been nationalized on 25t
-
Thakurgaon Govt. College -
Thakurgaon Govt. College is the highest educational institution in the district of Thakurgaon. Established in 1959 and nationalised in 1980, this huge abode of education provi
-
Government Titumir College -
Government Titumir College was established on 7th May, 1968, by a group of enthusiastic and dynamic people. Then it was named ‘Jinnah College’. In the turbulent days of No
-
Govt. Bangla College -
Govt. Bangla college is situated on the north-west corner of Dhaka Mega city along the western side of Mirpur Darus-salam Road on a land of 57 Bigha(16.18 Acre) in a din and b
-
Govt. Suhrawardy College -
Govt. Suhrawardi College envisions providing a comprehensive education to develop the whole person – committed, creative, productive, service-oriented, academically competen
-
Dhaka College -
Dhaka College, located in Dhaka, is one of Bangladesh’s most important and earliest higher educational institutions. It offers H.S.C., four years honours and one year ma
-
Noakhali Government College -
Noakhali Government College offers quality education and endeavors to upgrade students in moral values: tolerance, justice, responsibility and deep love for the country and th
-
Dhaka City College -
Dhaka City College is one of the oldest colleges in Bangladesh located at Dhanmondi in Dhaka city. The college is affiliated with the National University.
-
Tejgaon College -
Popularly known Tejgaon College was primarily founded as Dhaka Night College in the year 1961 in the campus of Islamia High School beside the river Buriganga. The college was
-
Govt. Keshob Chandra College Jhenaidah -
Govt. Keshob Chandra College, widely known as Govt.KC College is the most renowned and the largest educational institution in Jhenaidah district. It was established in 1960 by
Leave a Reply