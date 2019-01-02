You are here: Home >> Education >> Gov. College >> Govt. City College Chittagong
Govt. City College Chittagong
Updated by Bangladeshdir
Govt. City College in Chittagong was established in 1954 on the premises of the law college. Today it is one of the leading educational institutions in Chittagong. It offers HSC, honours and masters courses in different disciplines. It is affiliated with National University, Bangladesh.
Its congenial atmosphere, relentless effort to achieve qualitative standard, method of classroom teaching, teacher-student relationship and the system of examination have become a paradigm for many to follow. This college came into being with the strenuous effort of some patrons of learning of Chittagong with a mission to expand the light of education for the underprivileged.
As part of effort to develop the standard of education and implement the objective and ideas of the college, the authority has introduced some effective measures –
i) Counseling service
ii) Tutorial Examination
iii) Attendance monitoring
iv) Vigilance team
v) Teacher guardian meeting
-
Kabi Nazrul Government College -
Kabi Nazrul Islam is the national poet of bangladesh. After independence of Bangladesh in 1971, a college renamed as Kabi Nazrul Government College in 1972. Kabi Nazrul Govern
-
Thakurgaon Government College -
Thakurgaon Government College is on of the traditional educational institute in northern side of Bangladesh. It is situated at heart city of district. In 1959 the college was
-
Gouripur Govt. College -
Gouripur Govt. College, a higher educational institution of the north-east of the district of Mymensingh was established on 1st august in 1964. Having been nationalized on 25t
-
Thakurgaon Govt. College -
Thakurgaon Govt. College is the highest educational institution in the district of Thakurgaon. Established in 1959 and nationalised in 1980, this huge abode of education provi
-
Government Titumir College -
Government Titumir College was established on 7th May, 1968, by a group of enthusiastic and dynamic people. Then it was named ‘Jinnah College’. In the turbulent days of No
-
Govt. Bangla College -
Govt. Bangla college is situated on the north-west corner of Dhaka Mega city along the western side of Mirpur Darus-salam Road on a land of 57 Bigha(16.18 Acre) in a din and b
-
Govt. Suhrawardy College -
Govt. Suhrawardi College envisions providing a comprehensive education to develop the whole person – committed, creative, productive, service-oriented, academically competen
-
Dhaka College -
Dhaka College, located in Dhaka, is one of Bangladesh’s most important and earliest higher educational institutions. It offers H.S.C., four years honours and one year ma
-
Noakhali Government College -
Noakhali Government College offers quality education and endeavors to upgrade students in moral values: tolerance, justice, responsibility and deep love for the country and th
-
Dhaka City College -
Dhaka City College is one of the oldest colleges in Bangladesh located at Dhanmondi in Dhaka city. The college is affiliated with the National University.
-
Tejgaon College -
Popularly known Tejgaon College was primarily founded as Dhaka Night College in the year 1961 in the campus of Islamia High School beside the river Buriganga. The college was
-
Govt. Keshob Chandra College Jhenaidah -
Govt. Keshob Chandra College, widely known as Govt.KC College is the most renowned and the largest educational institution in Jhenaidah district. It was established in 1960 by
-
Lalmatia Mohila College Dhaka -
Lalmatia Mohila College offers Higher Secondary, Degree (pass), Honours and Masters courses. College facilities include residential facilities for students, scholarship availa
Leave a Reply