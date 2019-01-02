Govt. City College Chittagong

Govt. City College in Chittagong was established in 1954 on the premises of the law college. Today it is one of the leading educational institutions in Chittagong. It offers HSC, honours and masters courses in different disciplines. It is affiliated with National University, Bangladesh.



Its congenial atmosphere, relentless effort to achieve qualitative standard, method of classroom teaching, teacher-student relationship and the system of examination have become a paradigm for many to follow. This college came into being with the strenuous effort of some patrons of learning of Chittagong with a mission to expand the light of education for the underprivileged.

As part of effort to develop the standard of education and implement the objective and ideas of the college, the authority has introduced some effective measures –

i) Counseling service

ii) Tutorial Examination

iii) Attendance monitoring

iv) Vigilance team

v) Teacher guardian meeting

