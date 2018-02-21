Govt. Bangla college is situated on the north-west corner of Dhaka Mega city along the western side of Mirpur Darus-salam Road on a land of 57 Bigha(16.18 Acre) in a din and bustle free natural atmosphere.



Many may wonder why this college has been named Bangla College especially at a time when Bangla has become a medium of instruction in nearly all spheres of higher education. Though in the present context this name does not bear any significance, the scenario was quite different in the past.

