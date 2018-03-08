Government Titumir College was established on 7th May, 1968, by a group of enthusiastic and dynamic people. Then it was named ‘Jinnah College’. In the turbulent days of Non Co-operation Movement on 3rd March 1971, this college was named after the name of Shahid Titumir, erasing the name of Jinnah. This was done on the eve of the meeting of Maolana Vashani and Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Paltan Maidan. It was led by the important central memeber of “the Student Action Committee” and student of this College Colonel Md. Abdus Salam (Rtd), Bir Pratik accompanied by some other students. It is obviously very significant to name the college after the name of a brave and dedicated leader during the turbulent hours of our great struggle for liberation.

