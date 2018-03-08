You are here: Home >> Education >> Gov. College >> Government Titumir College
Government Titumir College
Updated by Bangladeshdir
Government Titumir College was established on 7th May, 1968, by a group of enthusiastic and dynamic people. Then it was named ‘Jinnah College’. In the turbulent days of Non Co-operation Movement on 3rd March 1971, this college was named after the name of Shahid Titumir, erasing the name of Jinnah. This was done on the eve of the meeting of Maolana Vashani and Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Paltan Maidan. It was led by the important central memeber of “the Student Action Committee” and student of this College Colonel Md. Abdus Salam (Rtd), Bir Pratik accompanied by some other students. It is obviously very significant to name the college after the name of a brave and dedicated leader during the turbulent hours of our great struggle for liberation.
-
Govt. Bangla College -
Govt. Bangla college is situated on the north-west corner of Dhaka Mega city along the western side of Mirpur Darus-salam Road on a land of 57 Bigha(16.18 Acre) in a din and b
-
Govt. Suhrawardy College -
Govt. Suhrawardi College envisions providing a comprehensive education to develop the whole person – committed, creative, productive, service-oriented, academically competen
-
Dhaka College -
Dhaka College, located in Dhaka, is one of Bangladesh’s most important and earliest higher educational institutions. It offers H.S.C., four years honours and one year ma
-
Noakhali Government College -
Noakhali Government College offers quality education and endeavors to upgrade students in moral values: tolerance, justice, responsibility and deep love for the country and th
-
Dhaka City College -
Dhaka City College is one of the oldest colleges in Bangladesh located at Dhanmondi in Dhaka city. The college is affiliated with the National University.
-
Tejgaon College -
Popularly known Tejgaon College was primarily founded as Dhaka Night College in the year 1961 in the campus of Islamia High School beside the river Buriganga. The college was
-
Govt. Keshob Chandra College Jhenaidah -
Govt. Keshob Chandra College, widely known as Govt.KC College is the most renowned and the largest educational institution in Jhenaidah district. It was established in 1960 by
-
Lalmatia Mohila College Dhaka -
Lalmatia Mohila College offers Higher Secondary, Degree (pass), Honours and Masters courses. College facilities include residential facilities for students, scholarship availa
-
Chittagong Govt. Women’s College -
Chittagong Govt. Women’s College is the pioneer college in the greater Chittagong zone and has been piloting the key role in diffusing the light of education. It is the
-
Government Azizul Haque College, Bogra -
Government Azizul Haque College, Bogra is a public college under National University of Bangladesh. It is one of the largest educational institution which is located at Bogra,
-
Chittagong College -
Chittagong College is a well respected college in Bangladesh. It is also the first college established in Bangladesh. Having started out as Chittagong District school in 1836,
-
Hajji Muhammad Mohsin College Chittagong -
Studying in the Govt. Haji Mohammed Mohsin college means being part of a rich tradition of excellence in education with highly qualified faculty in terms of background and exp
-
Govt. City College Chittagong -
Govt. City College in Chittagong was established in 1954 on the premises of the law college. Today it is one of the leading educational institutions in Chittagong. It offers H
Leave a Reply