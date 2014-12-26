Chittagong Govt. Women’s College is the pioneer college in the greater Chittagong zone and has been piloting the key role in diffusing the light of education. It is the most prominent women’s college with the largest campus rich with eight Honors department (Bengali, English, Economics, Islamic History & Culture, Sociology, Political Science, Philosophy, and Psychology). It has three faculties in H.S.C Level (Science, Business studies and Humanities) and four faculties in Degree level (BA, BSS, BSc. and B.B.S). It is not only the confluence of many brilliant students but also the tryst of many prolific and prodigious teachers who are endowed with enviable academic background. This college has been graded as an A level college considering its outstanding results and is committed to retain this glory.

