You are here: Home >> Education >> Gov. College >>  Chittagong Govt. Women’s College

Chittagong Govt. Women’s College

   Updated by


Chittagong Govt. Women’s College is the pioneer college in the greater Chittagong zone and has been piloting the key role in diffusing the light of education. It is the most prominent women’s college with the largest campus rich with eight Honors department (Bengali, English, Economics, Islamic History & Culture, Sociology, Political Science, Philosophy, and Psychology). It has three faculties in H.S.C Level (Science, Business studies and Humanities) and four faculties in Degree level (BA, BSS, BSc. and B.B.S). It is not only the confluence of many brilliant students but also the tryst of many prolific and prodigious teachers who are endowed with enviable academic background. This college has been graded as an A level college considering its outstanding results and is committed to retain this glory.

Chittagong Govt. Women’s College
Website http://cgwc.edu.bd
AddressNasirabad, Chittagong-4000, Bangladesh
Phone031-655814, 031-244004, 031-655815
Category Education >> Gov. College
Related Tags

,

Last Updated:
Total Views: 230 Users

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Gov. College Related Listings

  • Govt. Suhrawardy College - Govt. Suhrawardi College envisions providing a comprehensive education to develop the whole person – committed, creative, productive, service-oriented, academically competen
  • Dhaka College - Dhaka College, located in Dhaka, is one of Bangladesh’s most important and earliest higher educational institutions. It offers H.S.C., four years honours and one year ma
  • Noakhali Government College - Noakhali Government College offers quality education and endeavors to upgrade students in moral values: tolerance, justice, responsibility and deep love for the country and th
  • Dhaka City College - Dhaka City College is one of the oldest colleges in Bangladesh located at Dhanmondi in Dhaka city. The college is affiliated with the National University.
  • Tejgaon College - Popularly known Tejgaon College was primarily founded as Dhaka Night College in the year 1961 in the campus of Islamia High School beside the river Buriganga. The college was