Champs21.com has been catering to both Bangla and English medium students, primarily offering a self-assessment test service to assess students’ own strengths and weaknesses in Mathematics and Science towards stronger academic foundation. It also enables students to brush up their ‘beyond-textbook’ learning in both Bangla and English languages. Another area of scholastic focus of this approach covers General Knowledge, IQ, and Current Affairs in its extra curriculum section.

Website Adress House 54 (5th Floor), Road 10, Block E, Banani, Dhaka - 1213 Phone +880-2-9891367-8,+880-9612212121-2 Category Education >> Coaching Center Realted Tags Last Updated: