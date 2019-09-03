Chattogram Collegiate School and College was established as Chittagong Government School in 1836. The school was the first English medium high school in Chattogram. Its classes were held in a brick building constructed during the early years of British rule.

Chattogram Collegiate school and College

In 1886, the school was relocated to its present location at Ice Factory Road, North Nalapara, near the Chittagong Railway Station, and was named as Chittagong Collegiate School. Until the first decade of the twentieth century, the school was popularly known as the Entrance School. In 2008 the college section was introduced and Government renamed the school Chattogram Collegiate school & and College

