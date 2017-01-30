The University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh is the statutory apex body in the field of higher education in Bangladesh. The primary objectives of the UGC are to supervise, maintain, promote and coordinate university education. It is also responsible for maintaining standard and quality in all the public and private universities in Bangladesh. The UGC assesses the needs of the public universities in terms of funding and advise Government in various issues related to higher education in Bangladesh.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh was established under the President’s Order (P.O.) No. 10 of 1973 which was deemed to have come into force with effect from 16 December 1972.

Website Address 29/1, Agargaon, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka-1207. Phone PABX: 88-02-8128172, 8128174, 8128175, 8128177, 8128178 Fax 88-02-8181615, 8181617, 9114707