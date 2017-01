The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka, is responsible for administering all public schools with the exception of English-medium schools and madrassahs in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh as well as the entire Dhaka Division. The board office is located at Bakshibazar, Dhaka.

Website Address 13-14, Joynag Road, Bakshibazar, Dhaka-1211 Category Education >> Board & Others Related Tags Last Updated: