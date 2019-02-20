Sylhet Education Board

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Sylhet (here in after referred as BISE) started its operation in 1999. It is an autonomous and self-regulating organization in the field of educational administration and management in Bangladesh. Considering the growing demand for both qualitative and quantitative education in country, the BISE is trying to develop it as a center of excellence in the field of educational administration.

According to the ordinance of the board, The East Pakistan Intermediate and Secondary Education Ordinance, 1961 (East Pakistan Ordinance No. XXXIII of 1961) and its Section 3A(1) , it is responsible for the organization, regulation, supervision, control and development of Intermediate, Secondary and Junior level public examinations and educational institutions of Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Sunamganj and Habiganj.

