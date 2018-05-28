You are here: Home >> Education >> Board & Others >>  Directorate of Madrasah Education

Directorate of Madrasah Education

Directorate of Madrasah Education is a newly created apex department in the field of Madrasah Education under the Ministry of Education in Bangladesh. It’s a new dimension and glorious achievement for Madrasah Education in the country. There are near about twenty thousand Madrasahs remaining in the country and all of those had been controlled a long period by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE). Considering the widely spreaded jurisdiction of Madrasah Education all over the country it has just been set apart from the aforesaid DSHE with a view to have an effective supervision and close control of the concerning institutions to make them productive companies for human resource development. The newly born DME has launched with its assigned responsibilities on 1st July 2015. The DME is headed by a Director General who is responsible for the management, administration and control of all the Madrasahs of the country having assistance of two Directors, three Deputy Directors and seven Assistant Directors.

http://www.dme.gov.bd
