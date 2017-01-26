You are here: Home >> Education >> Board & Others >>  Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Chittagong

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Chittagong

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Chittagong started its operation in 1995. It is an autonomous and self-regulating organization in the field of educational administration and management in Bangladesh. Considering the growing demand for both qualitative and quantitative education in country, the BISE is trying to develop it as a center of excellence in the field of educational administration.

Website http://bise-ctg.portal.gov.bd
AddressCDA Avenue, Muradpur, Panchlaish, Chittagong.
Phone031-2553150
Fax0312553149
