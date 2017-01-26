The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Chittagong started its operation in 1995. It is an autonomous and self-regulating organization in the field of educational administration and management in Bangladesh. Considering the growing demand for both qualitative and quantitative education in country, the BISE is trying to develop it as a center of excellence in the field of educational administration.

Website Address CDA Avenue, Muradpur, Panchlaish, Chittagong. Phone 031-2553150 Fax 0312553149