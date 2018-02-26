You are here: Home >> Education >> Board & Others >>  Barisal Education Board

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Barisal started its operation in 1999. It is an autonomous and self-regulating organization in the field of educational administration and management in Bangladesh. Considering the growing demand for both qualitative and quantitative education in country, the BISE-Barisal is trying to develop it as a center of excellence in the field of educational administration. Its focuses are improvement inspection and providing assistance in forming managing committees of schools and colleges, controlling student enrollment in schools and colleges, improvement in physical education and sportsmanship of students and organization of three important public examinations-J.S.C. (Junior School Certificate) S.S.C. (Secondary School Certificate) and H.S.C. (Higher Secondary Certificate) Examinations of Barisal division. It also gives scholarships to meritorious students based on the results.

Website http://www.barisalboard.gov.bd/
AddressNotullaha Bad, Kashipur, Barisal City, Barisal, Bangladesh.
Phone+88 0431-64417
