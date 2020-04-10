You are here: Home >> Education >> Board & Others >>  Al-Haiatul Ulya Lil-Jamiatil Qawmia Bangladesh

Al-Haiatul Ulya Lil-Jamiatil Qawmia Bangladesh

Al-Haiatul Ulya Lil-Jamiatil Qawmia Bangladesh is the Govt recognized Qawmi Madrasa Education Institute of Bangladesh having the authority to arrange Dawra-e Hadis central examination and to issue certificate. It consists of six Qawmi Madrsa Education Boards. These are: Befaqul Madarisil Arabia Bangladesh; Befaqul Madarisil Qawmia Gauhordanga, Bangladesh; Ittehadul Madarisil Qawmia Chittagong, Bangladesh; Azad Deeni Edara-e Talim Sylhet, Bangladesh; Tanjeemul Madarisid Diniya Bangladesh; and Jatiya Deeni Madrasa Shikkha Board Bangladesh.

Website https://alhaiatululya.com
Address92 Arambagh, Al Khalif Tower (Kabila Building), Motijheel, Dhaka-1000.
Phone01970763178, 01700763178 (10am - 5pm)
