Al-Haiatul Ulya Lil-Jamiatil Qawmia Bangladesh is the Govt recognized Qawmi Madrasa Education Institute of Bangladesh having the authority to arrange Dawra-e Hadis central examination and to issue certificate. It consists of six Qawmi Madrsa Education Boards. These are: Befaqul Madarisil Arabia Bangladesh; Befaqul Madarisil Qawmia Gauhordanga, Bangladesh; Ittehadul Madarisil Qawmia Chittagong, Bangladesh; Azad Deeni Edara-e Talim Sylhet, Bangladesh; Tanjeemul Madarisid Diniya Bangladesh; and Jatiya Deeni Madrasa Shikkha Board Bangladesh.

