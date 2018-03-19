You are here: Home >> eCommerce and Shopping >> Online Malls >>  Kiksha – Online shopping website in Bangladesh

Kiksha.com is an online lifestyle shopping place which makes your everyday more amazing! From now, get your favorite, trendy and classy stuffs without any hassle. We give you mindblowing collection at kickass rates. Kiksha is your ultimate fashion store with numbers of lifestyle brands.

An e-commerce venture from one of country’s leading conglomerates Ananta Group, kiksha is the only genuine lifestyle e-commerce in Bangladesh. It brings the most amazing products at the best value – delivered right at your door!

Kiksha – Online shopping website in Bangladesh
Website https://kiksha.com
AddressZero Gravity Ventures Ltd. (An Ananta Group eCommerce Venture), Banani, Dhaka 1213.
Phone0961-2150015
Category eCommerce and Shopping >> Online Malls
