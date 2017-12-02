BDGift.Com is part of BIGFISH INC group of companies.BIGFISH INC established in 2001 and registered Department of trade and Industry, Manila, Philippines.Presently BDGift.com is in the process of expanding its network and services to all other countries.

We have started with a low-price philosophy while providing a high level of service. Our concept of cost-effectiveness, fair prices, totally dedicated support brought us to what we are today.At BDGift.com we always aim for customer satisfaction, although our floristry and designs have kept up with the times our customer service has not changed in almost twelve years, which is why we are still here providing what we believe is an excellent service for any and every occasion.

