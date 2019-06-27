bdstall.com is established in 2008 and operating in Bangladesh. Reputed companies of Bangladesh present their products through bdstall and one can compare the lowest price before buying the desired products. Camera, Laptop, TV, Tour package, Industrial and Textile, Mobile, Health, Vehicle, Real Estate items are available in bdstall. All of the listed products are 100% brand new.
|Website
|Address
|335 DIT Road, Abu Sayeed Super Market, Rampura, Dhaka-1219
|Phone
|+88-01305686876
|Fax
|+88-01305686876
|Category
|Computers and Internet >> Web Portals
